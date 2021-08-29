Lendefi (old) (LDFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,414.00

Lendefi (old) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 44% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Lendefi (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi (old) has a market cap of $31,186.42 and $24,414.00 worth of Lendefi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendefi (old) has traded 97.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lendefi (old)

Lendefi (old) was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,319,029 coins. Lendefi (old)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

