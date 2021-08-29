Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $320.50

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $320.50 and last traded at $320.50, with a volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 130.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.16.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

