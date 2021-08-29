Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 784,543 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 784,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,000. 23andMe makes up approximately 14.6% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

ME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

23andMe stock opened at 9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 9.53. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of 7.01 and a fifty-two week high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

