Liberum Capital Boosts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,606 ($34.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,620.41. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

