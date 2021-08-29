Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after buying an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $314.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.