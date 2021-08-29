Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post sales of $147.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $128.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $564.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNN traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.40. 60,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

