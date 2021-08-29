LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $64,415.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

