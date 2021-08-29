Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 40.6% in August

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,693,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,806. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

