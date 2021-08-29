Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.36. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 144,735 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

