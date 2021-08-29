Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,561 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $48,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 273.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.90. 1,552,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.12. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.40 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

