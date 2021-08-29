Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,357 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,063 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $199.92. 1,290,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,147. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

