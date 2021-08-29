Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 693,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $31,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.90. 1,422,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,152. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.43.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

