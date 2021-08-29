Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $58.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

LMT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $401.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

