Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,843 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $44,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 741,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,298,000 after acquiring an additional 218,752 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 118,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $77.44. 2,294,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,110. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

