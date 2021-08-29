Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 158,022 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158,022 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 586,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after buying an additional 59,663 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

