Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.