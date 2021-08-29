LSV Asset Management Buys 1,959,572 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 492.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,959,572 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $43,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

