LSV Asset Management Has $37.87 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $37,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

CHKP stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

