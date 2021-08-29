LSV Asset Management Has $44.83 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,284 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.27% of Insight Enterprises worth $44,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 274,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $869,140 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

