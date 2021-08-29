LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $48,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

