Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of LFT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. 46,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,311. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

