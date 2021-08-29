Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 479743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.77).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of £220.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.42.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

