Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

M traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,207,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,491,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

