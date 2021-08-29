Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $999.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

