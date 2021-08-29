MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 67 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 72,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 139,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $167.58. 3,007,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

