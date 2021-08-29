MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.