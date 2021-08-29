MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in International Business Machines by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 227,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

