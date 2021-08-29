Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,172,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $59.57. 535,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,035. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

