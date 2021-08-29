Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 182.40 ($2.38).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 178.45 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.96. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.66 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.