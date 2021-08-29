Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

MRVL stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,782,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,681. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

