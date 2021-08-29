Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $36.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 95.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 1,276,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,513. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

