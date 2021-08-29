Matthew H. Peltz Sells 161,922 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 161,922 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $3,803,547.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

