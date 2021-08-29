Matthew H. Peltz Sells 161,922 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 161,922 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $3,803,547.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
