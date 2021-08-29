Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) to Issue $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRTI opened at $145.50 on Friday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.30.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate invest trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, ownership, development, and lease of real estate properties. It operates through the Apartments and Retail segments. Its purpose is to acquire interests in income-producing real properties, primarily multifamily apartments.

