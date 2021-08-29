Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) to Issue $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRTI opened at $145.50 on Friday. Maxus Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.30.
Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile
