McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $100,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

