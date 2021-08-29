Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,580 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 93,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

