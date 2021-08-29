Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,453 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. The company has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

