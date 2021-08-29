Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of 3M by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

MMM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.05. 2,146,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

