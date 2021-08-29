Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

