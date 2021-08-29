Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 743 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.85. 898,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,081. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48.

