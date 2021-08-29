Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

