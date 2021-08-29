Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Meggitt stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 836.20 ($10.93). The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,315. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 587.60. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

