Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

EMQQ stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.95.

