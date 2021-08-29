Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $74.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.03.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.