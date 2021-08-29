Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $773,000 Position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Chemomab Therapeutics worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,019,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMMB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $180.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

