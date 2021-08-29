Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,945,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,301,000 after acquiring an additional 248,119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Unilever by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 95,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of UL opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

