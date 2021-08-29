Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zoetis by 119.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 37.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS opened at $203.82 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

