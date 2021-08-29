Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MCARY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 3,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186. Mercari has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

