Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of VIVO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,159. The company has a market cap of $867.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

