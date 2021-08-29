Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.