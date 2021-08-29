Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,598 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,604 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $2,288,153.92.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total value of $612,713.15.

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total value of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $395.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 300.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

